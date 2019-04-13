Manchester United target hits out at reports linking him away from Real Madrid
By Joe Brewin
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has refuted suggestions that he is looking for an exit at the Bernabeu this summer.
A report in Madrid-based AS suggested that the German midfielder was considering his options this summer after a particularly disappointing campaign in which his club haven’t made it beyond the last 16 of the Champions League and will finish far behind Barcelona.
Manchester United have been linked with a move for the proven pass-master with Paul Pogba’s future uncertain, Ander Herrera set to depart and a general dearth of experience in central midfield.
The newspaper suggested that Kroos was looking for a fresh challenge – a decision which may have been looked upon favourably by a Madrid board trying to free up funds for younger arrivals like Pogba.
But Kroos spotted the report via Twitter – and bit back to deny the “absolutely false” claims.
Información absolutamente falsa‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/z2PYwz0fiA— Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) April 12, 2019
Kroos has played 47 games for club and country this term, scoring one goal for Real Madrid.
