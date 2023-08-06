Top Chelsea and Liverpool transfer target Moises Caicedo LEFT OUT of Brighton squad

Chelsea and Liverpool transfer target Moises Caicedo was not included in Brighton’s squad for their final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

And the decision by Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi has inevitability prompted fresh speculation about the midfielder’s future.

Liverpool are said to have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for Caicedo, who Arsenal tried and failed to sign back in January.

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Caicedo was left out in order to give him the weekend off to focus on Brighton’s Premier League season opener at home to Luton next Saturday.

Sheth adds that Chelsea are still trying to secure the signature of the 21-year-old Ecuador international – who Brighton value at around £100m.

The Blues recently had an £80m bid for Caicedo rejected, but that does not appear to have deterred them.

They seem unlikely to bring Brighton’s asking price down, though: the Seagulls have consistently held firm over their valuation of a player they feel is worth as much as Declan Rice, who recently completed a £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal.

Caicedo has won 32 caps for Ecuador, scoring at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Getty)

It is unclear how big a bid, if any, Liverpool have tabled for Caicedo, but the Reds are looking to revamp their midfield further this summer – having already brought in Caicedo’s former Brighton teammate Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also continue to be linked with Southampton and Belgium hotshot Romeo Lavia, as do Chelsea – although both clubs could face competition from Manchester United.

