Liverpool's advantage in Kylian Mbappe loan chase revealed as PSG scramble for solution

Liverpool could be in pole position to complete a sensational loan deal for Kylian Mbappe, as PSG desperately try to resolve the France superstar’s future.

With PSG convinced that Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, the Ligue 1 champions have made the 24-year-old something of an outcast – making him train away from the rest of the first-team squad.

Clearly, the club will not want to lose their most-prized asset on a free transfer – but selling a player they reportedly value at €200m (£172.9m) is far easier said than done.

Could Liverpool offer PSG a lifeline, though? According to the Daily Star, Mbappe’s representatives have held ‘discreet discussions’ with multiple Premier League clubs.

And among Mbappe’s entourage is none other than his own mother, Fayza Lamari – a Liverpool supporter.

The report adds that Mbappe has told his mother that he is ‘desperate’ to join Real but equally – unsurprisingly – doesn’t want to spend the 2023/24 season festering in the background at PSG.

It remains to be seen whether Real will make a move for Mbappe in the current transfer window – and PSG will want some sort of resolution sooner rather than later.

As such, sanctioning a loan departure involving a sizeable fee may be the best way forward for Les Parisiens.

Last month, they accepted a world-record €300m (£259.5m) bid from Al-Hilal – but Mbappe was not interested in a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

