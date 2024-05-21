Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou lays out transfer demands as England duo linked: report

Tottenham boss Postecoglou wants the club to be active when the transfer window opens

Tottenham’s final-day victory over Sheffield United secured a fifth-place Premier League finish on Sunday, meaning that European football is back on the menu for Spurs next season.

The win meant that Ange Postecoglou’s side were able to end the campaign on a high after a tough final month that saw them lost five of their final seven matches. 

