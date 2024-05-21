Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou lays out transfer demands as England duo linked: report

Tottenham’s final-day victory over Sheffield United secured a fifth-place Premier League finish on Sunday, meaning that European football is back on the menu for Spurs next season.

The win meant that Ange Postecoglou’s side were able to end the campaign on a high after a tough final month that saw them lost five of their final seven matches.

That poor run ended their hopes of catching Aston Villa in the final Champions League spot and Postecoglou is well aware that further work needs to be done on his squad if they are to complete on another front next season and avoid the late-season dip his side endured this season.

Spurs will want to kick on next term (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Postecoglou has asked the club for at least three new signings this summer, with a new striker and central midfielder high on his list of priorities.

Tottenham are believed to be in a relatively strong Profit and Sustainability position, but the Australian is said to be ‘realistic’ about how much work can be done in a single window.

In terms of targets, Spurs are believed to be weighing up moves to England duo Ivan Toney and Conor Gallagher.

Toney is set to leave Brentford in the summer, with the player himself previously admitting he wants to move to a bigger club. Arsenal were linked with the 28-year-old in January, but were put off by the £100million the Bees were demanding.

Brentford's Ivan Toney

Toney is now about to enter the final year of his contract, which will boost Spurs’ hopes of significantly bringing down that fee.

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher is also entering his final contracted year at Stamford Bridge and has been tipped for a move as sale as a home-grown player would greatly boost Chelsea’s Profit and Sustainability standing.

Spurs will also look to boost their budget through player sales, with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gill, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon and Joe Rodon all expected to depart, while Richarlison could bring in a big fee should mooted Saudi Pro League interest materialise.

