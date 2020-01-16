Work permit issue hinders Tottenham's move to take FC Porto striker on loan

Tottenham are believed to be keen to add attacking reinforcements following the news that Harry Kane is expected to be out until April.

Kane picked up a hamstring injury against Southampton, a game the North London side ended up losing 1-0.

It was initially thought to be a matter of weeks spent on the sidelines, but Kane's injury turned out to be more severe and required surgery.

Now Spurs face months without their main goal threat and are seeking to fill the void left by the England captain.

According to Record, Porto striker Ze Luis is on Spurs' radar and could move to the Premier League club on loan.

However, the Cape Verde striker faces a major stumbling block in that he does not possess a Portuguese, or any European, passport.

This means Luis will have to apply for a special work permit in order to play in the English top-flight.

Reportedly this may be very difficult for the player as Cape Verde are ranked 75th in the FIFA international rankings.

The Premier League only considers exceptional talents from foreign countries within the top 50.

The 28-year-old may only gain a work permit through appealing to the Exception Panel, to which Tottenham must justify the player's arrival.

Ze Luis has played 12 games in the Portuguese Liga NOS this season, scoring seven goals.

It's understood Spurs could insert an option to buy in any loan deal if they do secure a work permit for Luis.

READ MORE...

5 more players who Tottenham could sign this January

Quique Setien's appointment brings the promise of spectacle back to Barcelona