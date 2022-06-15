Tottenham report: Spurs seal surprise wonderkid signing before Yves Bissouma is even completed

Tottenham (opens in new tab) have reportedly secured their third signing of the summer in Republic of Ireland U19 goalkeeper Josh Keeley.

According to football.london (opens in new tab), the 19-year-old has joined Spurs from League of Ireland outfit St. Patrick's Athletic.

He arrives following the release of academy goalkeeping quartet Kacper Kurylowicz, Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Josh Oluwayemi and Isak Solberg.

(Image credit: Getty)

Meanwhile, Pierluigi Gollini - who spent 2021/22 on loan in North London - has returned to parent club Atalanta.

Keeley featured for the St. Patrick's first team, as well as appearing in last season's UEFA Youth League (he looks to have a good cross (opens in new tab) on him, too!).

The 6ft 3in custodian becomes the second 'keeper to sign for Spurs this summer, with England international Fraser Forster already having been brought in after leaving Southampton.

(Image credit: Getty)

Antonio Conte has also been reunited with Croatia wide man Ivan Perisic, who left Inter Milan at the end of last season.

Next through the door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looks set to be Yves Bissouma, who Sky Sports (opens in new tab) are reporting that Spurs have agreed a deal potentially worth more than £30 million for the Brighton and Mali midfielder.

More Tottenham stories

The rumour mill is going into overdrive right now in north London, with Djed Spence heavily rumoured to be heading to Tottenham. This follows Fraser Forster joining on a free signing.

In more unexpected news, Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Spurs, while Paulo Dybala has apparently been turned down. Richarlison is on the radar too.

In terms of outgoings, Harry Kane was briefly linked with Liverpool, while Steven Bergwijn looks like exiting soon, too.