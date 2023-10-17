Tottenham Hotspur to receive Qatari investment - making them one of the world's richest clubs: report

Tottenham Hotspur could be about to become one of the richest football clubs in world football.

While things go from strength to strength on the pitch for Ange Postecoglou and his newly-assembled Tottenham Hotspur teams, an influx of money off the pitch could help the club's plight even further.

Currently the ninth most-valuable side in the world, according to Forbes, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to receive a mega-money offer from Qatar - and it's all thanks to the Glazers.

Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis might not be in charge of Spurs for much longer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Mirror, Sheikh Jassim could be set to reignite Qatar's interest in investing in Tottenham Hotspur, after withdrawing his bid to buy 100 per cent of Manchester United last week.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos now set to purchase a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, Qatar have now turned their attention back to Tottenham. In January earlier this year, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of PSG and chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, reportedly met executive chairman of Tottenham Daniel Levy in a meeting that Spurs deny.

While the two parties couldn't come to an agreement over a minority investment, Al-Khelaifi then played a role in Sheikh Jassim's proposed bid to buy Manchester United. Sheikh Jassim consulted the PSG president's advice over the club's valuation, and could now do the same for Spurs.

Sheikh Jassim will turn his attention to Tottenham (Image credit: Sheikh Jassim)

The report highlights that Sheikh Jassim will lead a consortium aiming to take complete control of Tottenham Hotspur, similar to QSI's 100 per cent ownership of PSG.

It is worth noting, however, that while QSI is a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, the state-run sovereign-wealth fund in Qatar, Sheikh Jassim is not directly connected to Al-Khelaifi's ventures. Both parties would clearly have mutual interests, though.

Regardless, with Sheikh Jassim tabling an offer of £5bn to buy Manchester United, the Qatari businessman clearly has the funds to finance a project at a club as widely-respected as Spurs.

