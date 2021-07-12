Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs battle Barcelona for Lille’s Renato Sanches

Tottenham Hotspur are competing with Barcelona to secure the signing of Lille’s Renato Sanches.

According to Le10Sport, both sides have been watching the midfielder closely during an impressive period for club and country.

His career was on the slide during a difficult three years at Bayern Munich, but he has been back to his marauding best since joining Lille.

Sanches combines excellent physical and technical ability like few others, enabling him to play several different roles to the same high standard.

After a superb season, in which Les Dogues claimed the Ligue Un title for the first time in a decade, he was named as part of Portugal’s squad for Euro 2020.

Despite starting first two group games on the bench, the 23-year-old grew into the tournament and was outstanding in the 2-2 draw with France.

Sanches first burst onto the scene when he broke into the Benfica side at 18, making his debut in the Champions League.

He was soon considered one of the most exciting prospects in world football, having followed up a league and cup double with a starring role in Portugal’s success at Euro 2016.

Before the tournament started, he had already completed a move to Bayern Munich for an initial fee of £27.5million.

Later that year, Sanches won the Golden Boy award, for the best European-based player under the age of 21.

In doing so, he joined an illustrious list of previous winners, including Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling.

Unfortunately, his time in the Bundesliga turned out to be a major disappointment, as he struggled with competition for places and adapting to his new surroundings.

After a loan spell with Swansea City was hampered by injuries and poor form, it seemed that Sanches had lost his way.

It wasn’t until he joined Lille in August 2018 that he felt at home again and once more started to live up to that early promise.