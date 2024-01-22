Newly-monied Tottenham pursuing Manchester City title winner: reports

By Steven Chicken
published

Tottenham Hotspur have a former Manchester City star in their sights, as the Ange Postecoglou revolution continues

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans after defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking towards a former Manchester City title winner to bolster their ranks.

The Lilywhites are buoyed by recent revenue increases of an eye-watering £500 million, according to reports, with events including Beyonce's Renaissance tour, Tyson Fury's fight with Derek Chisora and NFL games all taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Now, Spurs are reportedly keen to rival Arsenal and Liverpool for the signature of a world-class former Manchester City winger.

Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy.

Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy has brought new revenue income to Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leroy Sane is set to go out of contract next summer, prompting reports in Spanish outlet Fichajes that a bidding war could break out this summer if Bayern are unable to agree terms on a new deal.

The German international has been in sensational form for current club Bayern Munich this season, registering nine goals and 11 assists in 26 outings in all competitions. His creative output in recent months has been particularly eye-catching: all ten of his Bundesliga assists have come in the past 11 games.

Tottenham are meanwhile also to be pursuing a deal for teenage Norway international Antonio Nusa, with current club Brugge said to be holding out for a transfer fee worth up to £25m.

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 24: Leroy Sane of FC Bayern München looks on during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and FC Bayern München at RheinEnergieStadion on November 24, 2023 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Leroy Sane is a target for Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

As related by The Boy Hotspur, Romano told his YouTube channel: “Conversations are ongoing between Tottenham and Club Brugge. From what I am hearing, there will be a new contact in the next few days.

“Tottenham want to sign the player now and allow him to join in the summer. Nusa does not want to leave Brugge now.

“There are also other clubs in the race. It is not a done deal which is why Tottenham want to be fast.”

More Arsenal and Tottenham stories

