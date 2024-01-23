Tottenham lining up £30m midfield ace in statement of intent: report

Tottenham have been linked with a fleet of potential attacking recruits in the January transfer window, and Fenerbahce’s Sebastian Szymanski is the latest to come into view.

The Poland international helped Feyenoord win the Dutch title last season while on loan from Dynamo Moscow before securing a permanent move to Turkey in the summer.

The 24 year old is already on the verge of hitting figures for both goals and assists, racking up nine of each in 21 appearances to help Fenerbahce go joint-top of the table alongside fierce rivals Galatasaray.

(Image credit: Huseyin Yavuz/ dia images via Getty Images)

As relayed by TeamTalk, that form has led to reports in Turkey linking Szymanski with a move to the Premier League, with Tottenham namechecked alongside claims that they ‘will do everything possible’ to secure his signature.

It’s further claimed that manager Ange Postecoglou has taken a personal interest in the attacking midfielder and dispatched scouts to watch him in action against Samsunspor at the weekend, in the course of which they were supposedly quoted a £30m asking price for Szymanski’s services.

Spurs have also been linked this week with moves for Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton, and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Postecoglou’s side currently sit fifth in the Premier League, three points away from a Champions League place and eight points adrift of current leaders Liverpool.

