Tottenham looking to close deal for superstar wonderkid within days, following fresh talks: report

Ange Postecoglou could see his Spurs squad strengthened in January

Tottenham are ready to boost their side by signing a new wonderkid as part of their January recruitment drive.

Spurs have already wrapped up some major transfer deals this month with both defender Radu Dragusin and ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner bolstering Ange Postecoglou’s squad in January.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano believes the North London side are aiming to swiftly conclude a deal for the highly rated 18-year-old Norwegian international in the coming days.

Nusa Antonio could be set to leave Club Brugge for Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Romano, negotiations between the two sides over the forward are still ongoing, with ‘new contacts’ expected imminently ahead of the transfer deadline next week.

But Spurs fans may not see an immediate impact from Nusa, with Romano also reporting that he wants to remain in Belgium until the end of the season - meaning Spurs may loan the winger back to Brugge.

Tottenham may need to part company with around £25 million to secure Nusa’s signature and fend off competition from other top clubs across Europe, with the Lilywhites keen to get a deal struck quickly.

At 18, Nusa would certainly be a signing for the future for Postecoglou, with his pace and trickery making him a potential long-term successor to club captain Son Heung-min.

The Norwegian wonderkid, valued at £14.5m according to Transfermarkt, first came to prominence in September 2022, when he became the youngest debutant goalscorer in Champions League history during a 4-0 win over Porto.

His arrival is expected to be the final incoming for Tottenham in the January window, however outgoings could yet follow with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr targeting defender Emerson Royal, according to Sky Sports .

