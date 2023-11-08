Tottenham Hotspur prepared to sign former star – for outrageous price: report

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to dip into the market for a former Lilywhites star.

Spurs have had an excellent start to the season, finding themselves in a title race and staying unbeaten until Monday night's chaotic clash with Chelsea, in which two men were sent off for Ange Postecoglou's side.

That defeat has perhaps highlighted the one thing that could scupper Tottenham's chances at winning the Premier League, however, with the squad now looking a little thin now that injuries and suspensions have taken their toll.

Tottenham will be missing several players following the Chelsea match (Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Correio de Manha in Portugal, meanwhile, has suggested the Spurs could be in for a bargain by bringing former star Marcus Edwards back to N17.

The English winger left for Vitoria in the Primeira Liga back in 2019, lighting up Portuguese and earning himself a move to Sporting. He returned to North London last season in the Champions League and scored against his former side.

Edwards has a release clause of £52 million – but thanks to a contract clause allowing Tottenham a buy-back option, they would only have to pay 65 per cent of Sporting's asking price in order to get their academy graduate back. That would cost them just under £34m.

The creative 24-year-old would offer vital cover and could well be used in a variety of positions by Ange Postecoglou. Principally, he could be deployed on the right-wing in the absence of Dejan Kulusevski.

Marcus Edwards scored against Tottenham last season (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

But Edwards may also be used in midfield, on the left wing or even as a very attacking full-back.

The star is valued by Transfermarkt at €30m.

