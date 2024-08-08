Tottenham in for another huge striker signing following Dominic Solanke green light: report

Tottenham’s efforts in the transfer market so far this summer have focused on youth, with three 18-year-olds being signed up.

The biggest move the club have made so far this summer has been a £35million swoop for Archie Gray, while Lucas Bergvall and Yang Min-Hyuk have also been snapped up.

Spurs’ attention now appears to be shifting to their forward line with Ange Postecoglou’s side reportedly looking to add more experienced options to a retooled striker corps.

Earlier this week, the club got the green light to move for Bournemouth and England striker Dominic Solanke, as the 26-year-old reportedly told his representatives he would be keen to move to the north London side.

The Cherries have put a £65million price tag on the former Liverpool man’s head, leaving Spurs with a decision to make as to how badly they want to land the player who scored 21 times last season.

But Solanke is not the only forward that Spurs are in for, as L’Equipe report that the club are also hoping to move for Lille forward Jonathan David, who has now entered the final year of his contract.

Jonathan David in action for Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Canada international netted 26 goals last season, with Spurs, Atletico Madrid and Roma all linked with him in recent weeks. But with Atletico now moving for Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez and Roma said to be ‘finding it tough’ to agree a deal for David, the report claims that Spurs are leading the race.

The player himself has also snubbed Roma and is holding out for a bigger move.

David is said to be available for £25million, well short of his €50million valuation on Transfermarkt and at 24 years of age, could be a shrewd signing, in FourFourTwo’s opinion. Given Spurs’ usual transfer market negotiating tactics, this cut-price deal suits them down to the ground and if they were to bring Bournemouth’s price for Solanke down, they could transform their attack for the new season and give Postecoglou the tools he needs to crack the top four.

