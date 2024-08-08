Tottenham in for another huge striker signing following Dominic Solanke green light: report

By
published

Tottenham could be sporting a new-look attack this season amid reports of a double striker signing

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou, July 2024
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou, July 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Tottenham’s efforts in the transfer market so far this summer have focused on youth, with three 18-year-olds being signed up. 

The biggest move the club have made so far this summer has been a £35million swoop for Archie Gray, while Lucas Bergvall and Yang Min-Hyuk have also been snapped up. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.