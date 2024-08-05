Tottenham in talks with £65m English superstar as surprise Harry Kane replacement: report

Tottenham fared pretty well last season without Harry Kane, despite not signing a direct replacement for their all-time record goalscorer following his departure to Bayern Munich. A new number nine is on Spurs' list of transfer priorities this summer, however.

Boss Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that he intends to add a centre-forward to his squad. The Australian put his faith in captain Son Heung-min during his first season in charge – and the South Korean star repaid that by netting 17 times in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Richarlison chipped in with 12 goals over the course of the campaign, but Dejan Kulusevski (8) was the only other Spurs player to score more than five. Another reliable finisher certainly wouldn't go amiss.

Spurs sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for £82m a year ago (Image credit: Alamy)

VIDEO: Why signing Archie Gray Was A Masterstroke By Spurs

Could Dominic Solanke be that man? According to The Telegraph, Spurs are trying to sign the 26-year-old from Bournemouth.

Solanke impressed with 21 goals at an average of one every other game for the Cherries last term. Nineteen of those came in the Premier League, where he finished as the joint top English scorer alongside Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Manchester City's Phil Foden.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea man, who earned his sole England cap to date in a 2017 friendly against Brazil, is believed to have a release clause of around £65m. He joined Bournemouth from the Reds for £19m in January 2019 and has scored 77 goals in 216 outings overall.

Solanke was instrumental to Bournemouth's recovery from a poor start to finish 12th in the Premier League last season (Image credit: Alamy)

Solanke to Tottenham, then? Would it be a good move? FourFourTwo has its doubts...

There's no doubt that his 2023/24 form was impressive, and it could be the start of a sustained spell of consistent Premier League goalscoring. At £65m, though, there would appear to be better options for Spurs.

