Tottenham report: Dominic Solanke gives go-ahead for Spurs move

Tottenham Hotspur target Dominic Solanke has given the green light to the north Londoners, ahead of a £60 million move.

Solanke starred for Bournemouth last season, as the Cherries recovered after a bad start to the season under Andoni Iraola to finish strongly. The forward netted 19 in the Premier League to record his best-ever top-flight return, two seasons after scoring 29 in the Championship en route to promotion.

Tottenham sold Harry Kane last summer, failing to replace their all-time record scorer directly in the transfer market, as Brennan Johnson and Manor Solomon arrived instead. With Spurs needing a little more firepower, however, manager Ange Postecoglou is prioritising a No.9 this summer.

Tottenham haven't yet replaced Harry Kane up front (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, TEAMtalk has broken news of a breakthrough in the Solanke move. The 26-year-old has reportedly told his agents that he is keen on the transfer to happen.

The Telegraph have reported the value of the deal to be around £65 million. It's unclear as to whether Tottenham are willing to meet this price, with the report stating that Spurs are so far “unwilling” to pay that much.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it's probable that the Lilywhites' chairman, Daniel Levy, looks to negotiate this one up until the end of the transfer window. Given that Solanke has now given his word that he wants Spurs, Bournemouth may well have to acquiesce on their demands or keep a wantaway player.

FFT understands that the former Liverpool and Chelsea star is a model professional unlikely to force a move out – especially after a good season under Iraola. It's more likely that the Basque boss and his board grant Solanke the move out of respect of what he's done for the club – but even so, the Cherries will have to source a replacement before they consider selling.

Andoni Iraola may allow Solanke to leave, given what a good servant he's been at Dean Court (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dorset outfit currently have Turkish star Enes Unal as backup striker, having sold Kieffer Moore this summer. Unal has struggled for game-time since arriving in January, and Bournemouth would be likely to spend any money from Solanke's sale on a new No.9 to compete with the former Manchester City striker.

Solanke is worth €40, as per Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.

