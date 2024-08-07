Tottenham report: Dominic Solanke gives go-ahead for Spurs move

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting Dominic Solanke to bolster their frontline, with the Bournemouth star now agreeing to go

Tottenham Hotspur target Dominic Solanke has given the green light to the north Londoners, ahead of a £60 million move. 

Solanke starred for Bournemouth last season, as the Cherries recovered after a bad start to the season under Andoni Iraola to finish strongly. The forward netted 19 in the Premier League to record his best-ever top-flight return, two seasons after scoring 29 in the Championship en route to promotion.

