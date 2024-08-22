Tottenham launch sensational move for Chelsea Champions League winner: report

Tottenham have had a busy summer in the transfer market, as the club move to back manager Ange Postecoglou following his first season at the club.

The Australian led Spurs to fifth in the Premier League last term, a marked improvement on the club’s eighth-placed finish 12 months earlier.

England striker Dominic Solanke has been the club’s biggest signing so far this summer when he joined in a £65million deal from Bournemouth, while the club have also signed 18-year-olds Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Yang Min-hyeok as they keep one eye on the future.

But the team’s next signing could be a player who was once seen as Chelsea’s next big thing, as Spanish outlet Sport claims that Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is a target for the north London side.

The report says that new Barca boss Hansi Flick is well stocked at centre-back and will look to move either Christensen or Eric Garcia on this summer as they look to reduce their wage bill and free up funds to register new signings.

Danish international Christensen joined Chelsea as a 16-year-old in 2012, making a first-team debut in 2014 before spending two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach. He then returned to Chelsea as a part of the first-team squad and had made 161 appearances for the Blues by the time Barcelona signed him on a free transfer in 2022.

Sport claim that Spurs are ‘on the lookout’ for Dane and also credit Manchester United with an interest in the 28-year-old, who shares an agent with Ilkay Gundogan, Christensen’s Barcelona teammate who is set to rejoin Manchester City.

Barcelona are said to have set a €25million asking price for the player, which is considerably short of his €40million valuation on Transfermarket. In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Christensen could be a shrewd signing for Spurs at the €25million asking price.

The Dane has plenty of Premier League experience and has been a regular at the back for Barcelona, with Spurs in the position of being able to take advantage of the Catalan side’s precarious financial position as we enter the final week of the window and they become increasingly desperate to move players on.

