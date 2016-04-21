Tottenham, Leicester dominate PFA Team of the Year as Ozil, Aguero miss out

Leicester City and Tottenham dominated the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Premier League Team of the Year with four representatives each, as Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin and West Ham star Dimitri Payet completed the XI.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane and De Gea are the only players selected who also made the team in 2014-15.

De Gea gets the nod between the sticks for the third time in his career, while Bellerin accompanies Leicester centre-back Wes Morgan and Tottenham duo Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose in defence.

Spurs' breakout star Dele Alli and Leicester revelation N'Golo Kante form the core of the midfield, with the Foxes' forward Riyad Mahrez and free-kick specialist Payet playing out wide.

Finally, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and Kane make up the two-man attack.

Notable absentees include Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil - who is two successfully created chances away from breaking the Premier League record for assists in a single season - and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, while Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling could also have made the cut after an impressive 2015-16 season.

PFA Team of the Year (4-4-2): De Gea, Bellerin, Morgan, Alderweireld, Rose, Mahrez, Alli, Kante, Payet, Kane, Vardy.