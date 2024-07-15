Tottenham line up bargain move for European superstar: report

Tottenham have been one of the Premier League’s early movers this summer, already bringing in Archie Gray from Leeds United and Lucas Bergvall from Djurgarden, while Timo Werner will return for another season on loan from RB Leipzig.

Boss Ange Postecoglou is looking for further additions as he seeks to improve on last season’s fourth-place finish and with five players leaving the club more new faces are expected.

And according to reports in Europe, the club could be looking to sign an unsettled international for something of a bargain fee in the coming weeks.

That’s because Quotidiano Sportivo are reporting that Spurs are targeting Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, claiming that the 26-year-old has been granted extra time off this summer to get married and also to consider Tottenham’s interest.

The 51-time Italy international is now into the final year of his contract in Turin and is not believed to be part of new boss Thiago Motta’s plans going forward.

They add that Roma are also keen, but that interest has been put to one side by the forward. Tutto Juve add that the player is ‘increasingly distant’ from Juve, with his preference being a move overseas.

Federico Chiesa in action for Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

His asking price is believed to be in the €20-25million region, with Chelsea also being interested, as are Manchester United, who would be ready to discuss a swap deal involving Jadon Sancho.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if Spurs were able to land Chiesa for a fee towards the bottom end of the one that is quoted, he could be a good value signing. Injuries has stalled a career that looked very promising when he broke into the Italy squad and signed for Juventus, and any suitor will be cautious of this when committing to a significant transfer fee.

Chiesa is valued at €35million by Transfermarkt, down from a €70million peak in 2021 following his impressive displays at the delayed Euro 2020.

