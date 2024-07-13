Tottenham make contact for French wonderkid - who has received public backing from Thierry Henry: report

Tottenham are reportedly in contact with a French youngster who has already recevied a public backing from Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

The start of the 2024 summer transfer window has been a fairly busy one for Tottenham, with the signing of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall highlighting their focus on youth while under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

And that seems set to continue this summer, as Spurs attempt to bring some of the best young talent from across Europe to the club.

According to Football.London, Tottenham are interested in signing Rennes youngster Desire Doue, a highly-rated winger who is also extremely comfortable operating in central areas.

Still only 19, Doue has attracted plenty of attention from across Europe, with his dribbling and directness making sides sit up and take notice of him. Indeed, Fabrizio Romano highlighted that "Tottenham have had some contact with his agents”.

The transfer guru also added that Bayern Munich have already had a £29m offer rejected for Doue, who had 10 goal contributions in 43 appearances for Rennes last season.

Doue has impressed at Rennes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham aren't the only fans of Doue, either, with Thierry Henry having publicly backed the youngster by selecting him for his France team set to compete at the Olympics over the coming weeks. Henry will lead his home nation at the Olympics on home soil, seeking a gold medal in front of their fans.

Doue has played in all four warm-up games for Henry's side, against Ivory Coast, USA, Paraguay and Dominican Republic, scoring twice in that time. His involvement in the Olympics could delay any potential move to Tottenham, though, with football at the Games set to conclude on Saturday, August 10.

Henry has selected Doue for his Olympics side (Image credit: Getty Images)

With two years remaining on his current contract, Doue is valued at £25m by Transfermarkt.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, signing Doue would certainly fit into their transfer model and the type of player they've been targeting in recent times - it just depends on how much money they're willing to spend. Rennes are clearly wanting a figure in the high-£30 millions, which Spurs might not feel is justified for a player still unproven. Postecoglou would certainly help him develop, though, so anything could happen here.

