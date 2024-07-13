Tottenham make contact for French wonderkid - who has received public backing from Thierry Henry: report

By
published

Tottenham are wanting to sign another youngster this summer - and are surprisingly listening to former Arsenal star Thierry Henry

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Ange Postecoglou looks on during the Global Football Week exhibition match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Newcastle United FC at Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 22, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly in contact with a French youngster who has already recevied a public backing from Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

The start of the 2024 summer transfer window has been a fairly busy one for Tottenham, with the signing of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall highlighting their focus on youth while under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 