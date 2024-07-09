Tottenham in 'final stages' of completing major summer signing: report
Tottenham are on the verge of completing their first summer buy, with long-time target having almost signed
Tottenham are on the brink of completing a huge summer signing, with a full agreement close on a deal.
The Lilywhites are ready for a big second summer under Ange Postecoglou, with the Australian ready to revolutionise his squad further after getting back into Europe. Archie Gray has signed from Leeds United, with Lucas Bergvall arriving formally after he was bought in February.
And now, another big buy is on the horizon, as Postecoglou adds depth and quality to his side.
Turkish outlet Aksam claims that Poland international Sebastian Szymanski is all but complete, with just details to finalise.
Another Turkish outlet Aslinda has previously claimed that the Fenerbahce star has agreed a four-year deal, with this new information claiming that Tottenham's offer of €25m plus bonuses was “positive” for Jose Mourinho's side.
VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England
Previously, FourFourTwo stated that an agreement over a contract was the easy part, with the fee yet to be agreed – and that has definitely rung true with the only new info coming out about the offer that Spurs made.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
It was previously claimed by TEAMtalk that the Pole would cost £30m, with Tottenham only offering £17.5m.
The 25-year-old is likely to slot into a No.8 role alongside James Maddison in the centre of midfield.
Transfermarkt rates Szymanski to be worth €19m.
More Tottenham Hotspur stories
Tottenham have entered the race for one Lille forward alongside Manchester United, while one Lilywhites star could move to Fenerbahce to rejoin Jose Mourinho.
Meanwhile, Harry Redknapp has rubbished the Harry Kane trophy curse.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.