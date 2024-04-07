Man found dead outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Nottingham Forest clash as Spurs release statement

Tottenham Hotspur have released a statement after a man was found dead outside their stadium ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

Police and ambulance services were called to attend a scene in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Northumberland Park area after what turned out to be a fatal attack.

Later, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a man had died from stab wounds, with CPR administered at the scene unable to revive him. A full investigation has now been launched.

Tottenham are in action at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement on Sunday, Tottenham revealed that their Premier League game against Forest will be going ahead as planned.

"Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing Police investigation, which is of the utmost importance," Spurs said.

"This afternoon's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go ahead as scheduled. However, the whole of Northumberland Park Road and Vicarage Road, as well as the north end of Worcester Avenue, will remain closed throughout.

"We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time. Our thoughts are with the victim's family and all those affected."

Chief Inspector Stephen Johnston-Keay said: "Our thoughts are with the man who has tragically lost his life. I can assure local people that specialist detectives are investigating and will leave no stone unturned in working to establish what happened to him, and to identify and arrest those responsible.

"I would like to thank local people for their patience and understanding while we go about this crucial work. If you have information that could help us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please tell us. You will see officers on the cordons and on patrol and they will be ready to listen to you."

Spurs have advised fans they may need extra travelling time to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Sunday's game.

