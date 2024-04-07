Man found dead outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Nottingham Forest clash as Spurs release statement

By Ben Hayward
published

Tottenham have released a statement after a man was found dead near their stadium ahead of Sunday's game vs Nottingham Forest

General view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have released a statement after a man was found dead outside their stadium ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

Police and ambulance services were called to attend a scene in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Northumberland Park area after what turned out to be a fatal attack.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1