Tottenham report: Antonio Conte eyes Juventus superstar - but Spurs won't pay release clause

Tottenham are weighing up a bid for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports.

The Netherlands international has emerged as a transfer target for Antonio Conte, who is keen to bolster the defensive options at his disposal in north London.

A report cited by The Sun states that De Ligt is considering leaving Juve, who he joined in a deal worth £67.5m in 2019.

The Bianconeri have endured a difficult first half of the Serie A season under Max Allegri, who returned to Turin in the summer for a second spell in charge of the club.

Juventus are already out of the title race at the midway point of the campaign, with table-topping Inter 12 points ahead.

De Ligt is a regular starter at the Allianz Stadium but there have been murmurings that he wants a new challenge.

Tottenham could provide him with one as Conte seeks to strengthen at the back.

The Italian switched to a three-man defence upon taking charge of Spurs at the beginning of last month.

He believes De Ligt would be an upgrade on the options currently at his disposal, but the Dutchman could be out of Tottenham's reach.

The club would not be willing or able to trigger De Ligt's release clause, which stands at £126.8m.

Spurs would therefore be reliant on Juventus accepting a lower offer for the former Ajax stopper, but they are under no obligation to do so.

De Ligt still has two and a half years remaining on his contract in Turin, and Juventus are not under any immediate pressure to sell him.

They would be particularly loath to lose one of their key first-team players in the January window.

And it is not clear whether De Ligt would be interested in a move to north London at this stage, with Tottenham not currently in the Champions League.

