Tottenham report: Spurs battling Barcelona and Napoli for Morocco World Cup star
Tottenham could be about to enhance their midfield options with the addition of one of top young talents from Qatar 2022
Tottenham (opens in new tab) are reportedly competing with Barcelona (opens in new tab) and Napoli (opens in new tab) to sign Moroccan World Cup sensation Azzedine Ounahi.
The midfielder has spent the last 18 months with Ligue 1 outfit Angers, but his performances at Qatar 2022 – where Morocco became the first-ever African semi-finalists – appear to have caught the eye of Europe's big boys.
According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica (via football.london) (opens in new tab), Spurs are one of the clubs in the mix to secure Ounahi's services.
Leicester have also been linked with a move for Ounahi, who is valued at roughly £13m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
The 22-year-old was a key cog in coach Walid Regragui's midfield as Morocco topped a group featuring 2018 runners-up Croatia (who they eventually lost to in the third place play-off) then knocked out Spain and Portugal, before losing to holders France in the last four.
Ounahi started every game apart from that play-off, having only made his international debut at the Africa Cup of Nations this time last year.
Far from a household name, his last-16 performance astonished Spain boss Luis Enrique, who remarked afterwards (opens in new tab): "My God, where does this guy come from? I was pleasantly surprised by their number eight. I don't remember his name, I'm sorry…"
Ounahi joined Angers – who sit bottom of Ligue 1 – from French third-tier outfit Avranches in the summer of 2021 and has made almost 50 appearances for the club.
In Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Spurs already have a host of quality midfield options at their disposal – and based on his World Cup displays, Ounahi wouldn't look at all out of place among such company.
In addition to apparently battling Barcelona for Ounahi, Spurs are said to be interested in out-of-favour Barca midfielder Franck Kessie (opens in new tab) – who only moved to the Camp Nou last summer.
Red-hot Rennes striker Martin Terrier has also been linked with a switch to North London (opens in new tab), although Spurs could face competition from Manchester United for the Frenchman.
