Tottenham report: Spurs eye move for Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry

Antonio Conte wants Tottenham Hotspur to take advantage of Serge Gnabry’s contract stand-off with Bayern Munich by tabling an offer for the Germany international, say reports.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a productive season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions and helping Bayern clinch a tenth consecutive Bundesliga title.

However, the Star reports that Gnabry’s future is in doubt as Bayern are unwilling to meet his £13 million-per-year demands for an extension to his contract, which is set to expire in 2023.

The German giants could therefore be tempted to cash in while they can, and Conte is keen on adding the prolific winger to his ranks for next season.

Real Madrid could also enter the equation, but the Spanish side need to offload Gareth Bale before they can make a move.

A Spurs switch would mark a return to north London for Gnabry, who spent five years on the books at Arsenal between 2011 and 2016 before joining Werder Bremen.

The forward has excelled since returning to his home country, hitting double figures in each of his six seasons in Germany over spells at Werder, Hoffenheim and Bayern.

Gnabry’s form for Bayern has also earned him a place in the Germany squad, and his rate of return at international level is just as impressive as his club form, with 20 goals in 31 caps.

