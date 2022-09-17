Tottenham set-piece coach Gianni Vio key again as Spurs score twice from corners

Tottenham's set-piece coach Gianni Vio is earning his spurs at the north London club after two more goals from corners for the Lilywhites against Leicester on Saturday.

Spurs went behind following a Youri Tielemans penalty which was converted by the Belgian at the second time of asking, but hit back quickly with two set-piece strikes.

Just a couple of minutes after Leicester's goal, Harry Kane headed home at the far post following a well-worked corner routine which culimated in a deep cross from Dejan Kulusevki from the edge of the area.

And Tottenham went ahead after 22 minutes, when Ivan Perisic whipped in a corner from the left and Eric Dier rose to glance in a deft header at the near post.

Spurs had the ball in the net after another corner later in the first half, but the referee blew up for a foul by Davinson Sanchez on Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Sanchez came close again after that as his header from a Perisic free-kick was pushed onto the bar by Ward, with Spurs' best chances continuing to come from set pieces.

We are delighted to welcome Gianni Vio to the Club as a member of Antonio Conte's coaching staff.More information ⤵️July 11, 2022 See more

Gianno Vio joined Tottenham in the summer and the veteran coach said to have devised 4,830 set-piece strategies.

The Italian earned praise from Kulusevski earlier this season after one of his routines helped Harry Kane score from a corner and saw Spurs secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolves.

"I just told him three times that we have to give him more money. He has to get a pay rise for sure! Shoutout to him," Kulusevski said of Vio after that match.

"He's very important. He makes a difference, like you can see. At the end of the day, we won on a set piece so we have to keep working on that. It's not the funnest thing in the world but it makes results. It helps a lot.

"Three games, three goals [from set pieces] I think, so we have to keep listening to him and do what he says.

"I don't remember that we scored so many [from set pieces] last season but it's very important. Now we have to get better.

"Every time we get a set piece we have to believe we can score."

A perfect corner from Perisic finds the near-post run of Eric and he glances home to give us the advantage! #TOTLEI // 2-1 https://t.co/SWaUja5oB5September 17, 2022 See more

Spurs have now scored five goals from set pieces this season in the Premier League, which is more than any other team in the division.

Tottenham netted eight times from set pieces in the entire 2021/22 season and now have five goals from dead-ball situations in just seven games this term.