Tottenham to create history with January transfer for breakout star: report

Tottenham are enduring yet another inconsistent season, with a 4-0 away win at Manchester City sandwiched in between a home defeat and draw to Ipswich and Fulham.

Defensive problems persist with injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, making it likely that Tottenham will enter the January transfer market for another defender.

One target has had a breakout season in Europe, too, with the potential signing set to create history if they move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2024/25.

Tottenham chasing top Ligue 1 centre-back

Abdukodir Khusanov in action for Lens (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham are chasing Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, with the 20-year-old having impressed in Ligue 1 this season.

The report suggests that Spurs will face a fight with Newcastle for Khusanov's signature, as well as PSG and five other English clubs. The highly-sought after 20-year-old has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal in France, with Transfermarkt valuing him at less than £5m.

Khusanov playing for his nation at the 2024 Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having nurtured the Uzbekistan international, Lens are wanting a fee closer to £25m, with suggestions that more strong performances in the coming weeks could see that figure continue to rise.

Despite his age, Khusanov has already made 18 appearances for the Uzbekistan national team. If he does complete a move to Tottenham - or any other Premier League side - in January, he will become the first player from Uzbekistan to play in the English top flight. Right now, Uzbekistan are one of the 94 FIFA-affiliated nations to have not been represented in the Premier League, but Khusanov could soon change that.

The centre-back has started nine of Lens' 13 Ligue 1 games this term, appearing as a substitute in two others and missing the other two after picking up a red card in a 1-0 defeat to PSG. He helped keep four clean sheets in the games he has started, with Lens currently sat seventh in the French top flight.

In FourFourTwo's view, the £25m figure touted seems extremely steep considering he moved for just £100k 18 months ago, though he is showing great promise. Spurs are in need of more defenders to help bolster their backline, so if he is available for half that price it would make a lot more sense to complete a deal.