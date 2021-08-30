Tottenham transfer news: Adama Traore desperate to seal Spurs switch

Adama Traore is pushing for a move to Tottenham before the transfer window closes, according to reports.

The Spain international is the subject of interest from Nuno Espirito Santo, his former manager at Wolves.

Tottenham have already had a loan offer with an option to buy turned down by their Premier League rivals.

The north London outfit could return with another bid before the market closes for business at 11pm BST on Tuesday.

Traore, for his part, is desperate to join Tottenham in the next 36 hours, according to Cadena SER.

The Spanish outlet states that the winger is determined to reunite with Nuno at Spurs.

The explosive attacker is represented by Jorge Mendes, who is said to be working hard behind the scenes to arrange a deal.

Mendes has proposed a £34m move to Tottenham for Traore, with Wolves then given the chance to sign Goncalo Guedes as a replacement.

The Valencia winger would be available for around £21.5m, but both Premier League clubs would have to move fast to put everything in place.

It is also unclear whether Tottenham have the funds to meet a £34m asking price.

Their initial offer of a loan move suggests not, but Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici will no doubt be looking at various ways to structure the deal.

"When I was here before, my favourite day was to stay up watching TV on Deadline Day until 11pm to see what happens on the last day," Wolves boss Bruno Lage told Sky Sports at the weekend.

"Of course, we want to keep Adama. We are doing well, but we are few in number, we need more players. I don't think about anyone leaving, I want to think about guys coming in.

"We need to be there, we need to be competitive. If we miss out on one player, at night everyone, me, the chairman, the fans, we go to sleep at night because we have another one to go for."

