Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte wants reunion with Inter star Marcelo Brozovic

Antonio Conte wants to bring Marcelo Brozovic to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to reports.

The Italian was unveiled as Tottenham's new manager on Tuesday, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm.

Conte took charge of his first game on Thursday as Spurs beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 in the Europa Conference League.

He will be seeking his first Premier League win as Tottenham boss when he takes his new team to Everton this weekend.

But as well as preparing his side for the trip to Goodison Park, Conte has begun to look towards the January transfer window.

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter head coach has already shifted to a 3-4-3 formation in his new job.

He is looking to bring in some of his own players when the market reopens in less than two months' time.

Among his targets is Marcelo Brozovic, who worked under Conte at Inter over the last two seasons.

That is according to a report by Tuttomercato which states that Brozovic is no closer to agreeing a new deal with his current employers.

The Croatia international is out of contract next summer and is holding out for a deal worth around £6.4m per year.

Inter are not willing to pay him that much and Brozovic therefore looks set to depart either in January or next summer.

Non-Italian clubs will be able to hold direct talks with the 28-year-old in the new year, and Brozovic could even sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer switch.

Tottenham could also seek to bring the transfer forward to January by offering Inter a fee.

Conte redeployed Brozovic as a deep-lying playmaker during his time at Inter and the Croatian would no doubt consider a reunion with his former manager.

However, Spurs are not the only club keeping tabs on the former Dinamo Zagreb man, with PSG also said to be interested in acquiring him.

