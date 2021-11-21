Tottenham transfer news: Newcastle want to sign Harry Winks in January

Newcastle are considering a January swoop for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, according to reports.

Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window as the Magpies face a battle against relegation.

Howe was forced to watch Saturday's 3-3 draw with Brentford at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Despite coming from behind to pick up a point at St James' Park, Newcastle slipped to the foot of the Premier League table.

They are yet to win any of their 12 games this season and are five points adrift of safety.

Howe has a huge job on his hands to steer Newcastle clear of trouble, but he will at least have money to spend in January.

The former Bournemouth boss will no doubt be keen to bolster a defensive unit which has shipped goals on a regular basis this term.

No team in the division has conceded more goals than Newcastle, who are also yet to keep a clean sheet in 2021/22.

Howe has also identified the midfield as an area which requires strengthening in the winter window.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Winks has emerged as a key target for Newcastle's new manager.

Howe believes the Tottenham man would bring some much-needed creativity to the Magpies' midfield.

He also has Premier League experience and might be open to a move away given his lack of game time in north London.

Winks has only made two appearances in the top flight and has started just 10 league games since the start of last season.

"Listen, I love Tottenham, I’ve always made that clear, but I want to play football. And I want to play regular football," he said last month.

"The only way to play your best football, get momentum is when you’re playing regularly.

"Listen, I’m giving my all for the club, of course I am. They stuck by me, I stuck by them – and I want to play for Tottenham.

"But it is difficult when you get matches here and there, confidence is low and you don’t get that run of games. It is difficult."

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

QUIZ Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues 2021/22?