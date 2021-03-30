Tottenham transfer news: Spurs and Wolves battle for Aaron Ramsey as Juventus trim wage budget

Juventus midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot could be set for summer moves to the Premier League as the Serie A club look to trim their wage bill, say reports.

Both players arrived in Turin on free transfers in 2019 and were handed contracts worth €7 million per year net.

That makes the pair the highest paid players in the Juve squad after Cristiano Ronaldo (€31m per year), Matthijs de Ligt (€8m) and Paulo Dybala (€7.3m).

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham and Wolves are lining up moves to bring former Arsenal midfielder Ramsey back to England, while Everton is a potential destination for Rabiot.

Juve hope that selling two players they signed on free transfers for a combined €50m can give them some spending power to refresh an underachieving squad this summer.

The Italian champions value Ramsey at €20m, and Spurs and Wolves are the likeliest destinations for the Wales international.

Rabiot has a price tag of €30m and Juve could look to thrash out a deal to bring back Moise Kean and send Rabiot the other way amid interest from Everton, although Marseille are also monitoring his situation.

Juve want to reduce their wage bill from the current €236m per year net and the two underperforming midfielders are seen as dispensable.

Ramsey’s time in Italy has been plagued with injury and he has missed nine games this season due to muscular problems.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

FEATURE Barrowcelona 2.0: How Bolton Wanderers have become English football’s form team

EURO 2020 England's creative renaissance provides an opportunity to compete with the best at Euro 2020

QUIZ! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?