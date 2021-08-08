Tottenham transfer news: Spurs willing to sell Harry Kane for £140m - report

Tottenham are willing to sell Harry Kane, according to reports, but only if their £140m asking price is met.

Kane failed to turn up for pre-season training at Spurs last week, a decision which some attributed to his desire to depart.

The England captain suggested otherwise on Friday, but he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola confirmed his club's intention to sign Kane this weekend, although he admitted that a transfer is dependent on Tottenham willing to negotiate.

And according to the Daily Star, Spurs have not ruled out a sale at any price.

The report states that the long-serving chairman Daniel Levy would be willing to sell the striker for £120m, plus £20m in add-ons.

Manchester City have already had a £100m bid turned down this summer, and they have since signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for the same sum.

Tottenham believe Kane's track record in the Premier League means he is worth more than Grealish.

They will demand at least £120m in cash, plus bonuses linked to City's performances with Kane in their team.

These are thought to relate to the club winning the Premier League title and the Champions League for the first time.

The Daily Mirror provides further detail, reporting that City are relying on Kane convincing Levy to let him leave.

The Spurs honcho is known to be a fierce negotiator and is unlikely to be persuaded by the 28-year-old's desire to win trophies.

Kane may therefore have to try and force his way out of Tottenham, but that could irreparably damage his relationship with the supporters.

This transfer saga looks like it is not over yet. City do not have a bottomless pit of money, though, and £140m could be beyond them.

The number-crunchers at the Etihad Stadium will no doubt be working overtime to make the deal financially viable.

