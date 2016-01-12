Tottenham winger Townsend would suit Watford - Flores

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores has admitted Tottenham winger Andros Townsend is the type of player he wants as he looks at potential signings in the transfer window.

The 24-year-old has not started a Premier League game for Spurs this season, making just three substitute appearances.

Watford have reportedly had an offer in the region of £10million rejected for Townsend, but Flores hinted his side were still keen on exploring their chances of signing the England winger.

"He has the characteristics that we are looking for," Flores said when asked about Townsend.

"We have players in the side who can play intelligent football but we need skill, we need velocity. We need to make a balance with these players and he has the characteristics.

"I don't like to talk about names but these are the kind of characteristics we are looking for."

Watford travel to play Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday and Flores is expecting a tough encounter, even though Ronald Koeman's men are struggling to match the heights of last season, when they finished seventh.

"Maybe Southampton last year were better than the squad they have," added the Watford boss.

"They were fighting against Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, amazing teams. Sometimes one team is doing amazing performances under the level that they have.

"Results are important for the confidence of the players. They didn't start well so they have problems with confidence, but they have an amazing team, a good manager, so the match will be tough for us."