Totti hints at Roma exit

The 34-year-old striker, hailed by fans as the club's greatest ever player, was annoyed after coming on as a substitute for just the last four minutes of Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Sampdoria.

Player, coach and club officials held a meeting on Tuesday.

"We are thinking about the present, then we will see," Totti told Sky after the meeting when asked if he might have a future away from Rome.

"I was a bit upset to go on four minutes from the end."

The 2006 World Cup winner, not a first team regular this season, had always previously said he would end his career with Roma.