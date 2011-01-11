Totti hints at Roma exit
By app
ROME - AS Roma captain Francesco Totti, who has been at his hometown team his whole career, hinted for the first time on Tuesday that he could leave the club after a row with coach Claudio Ranieri.
The 34-year-old striker, hailed by fans as the club's greatest ever player, was annoyed after coming on as a substitute for just the last four minutes of Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Sampdoria.
Player, coach and club officials held a meeting on Tuesday.
"We are thinking about the present, then we will see," Totti told Sky after the meeting when asked if he might have a future away from Rome.
"I was a bit upset to go on four minutes from the end."
The 2006 World Cup winner, not a first team regular this season, had always previously said he would end his career with Roma.
