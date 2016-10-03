Townsend replaces injured Sterling for England

Raheem Sterling will miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia after withdrawing from Gareth Southgate's squad with injury.

Sterling had been named by the interim coach after impressing under the guidance of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this season.

He will play no part, though, after coming off in the closing minutes of City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham last weekend.

Sterling's exact injury remains unclear, but he has already been replaced in Southgate's squad by Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend.

Since moving from Newcastle United following their relegation from the Championship, Townsend has scored one league goal in seven appearances for Palace.

He returns to the England squad after missing out on a place at Euro 2016, the last of his 11 caps coming against Australia in May.