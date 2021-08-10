Transfer news: Barcelona launch final attempt to keep Lionel Messi - report

Barcelona are ready to make a last-ditch attempt to keep hold of Lionel Messi, according to reports.

The club announced last Thursday that their greatest ever player would not be at the Camp Nou this season.

Messi's previous contract expired on June 30 but he agreed a new five-year deal in principle with the club.

However, Barcelona were eventually forced to admit defeat in their bid to keep hold of Messi.

The Blaugrana are banned from registering new players - including the Argentine, given he is now a free agent - until they significantly reduce their wage bill.

La Liga refused to budge on these regulations and Barcelona therefore confirmed that Messi was moving on.

PSG are in pole position to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, with various reports stating that a deal should go through this week.

But there could yet be another twist in the tale.

According to La Porteria, Barcelona have launched a last-ditch attempt to re-sign the 34-year-old.

Messi said an emotional goodbye to the club with whom he has a lifelong association on Sunday.

He was then expected to fly to Paris on Monday to undergo a medical before sealing his switch to the Parc des Princes.

Instead, Messi remained at his home in Barcelona and is yet to arrive in the French capital.

And the Spanish outlet reports that Barcelona have submitted a dramatic final proposal to Messi in a bid to retain his services.

The details of the offer were not reported but the story states that Messi is considering it.

It would be an incredible development given how final his exit had appeared to be.

But Barcelona fans will not be getting too excited just yet. Even if Messi agreed to stay for free, the club would not be able to register him.

Perhaps Barcelona have made progress in finding buyers for other members of their squad.

As things stand, though, PSG remains Messi's most likely destination.

