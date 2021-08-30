Transfer news: Borussia Dortmund insist Erling Haaland is not moving to PSG

Borussia Dortmund will not sell Erling Haaland to PSG before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

The Norway international has been linked with the French giants in recent days as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid are hoping to sign Mbappe in the next 36 hours, having offered £146m plus £8.5m in add-ons.

Madrid have set a deadline of 5pm BST on Monday, after which they will withdraw their bid if they have not received a response from PSG.

Reports over the weekend suggested the Ligue 1 leaders were lining up Haaland as a replacement for the Frenchman.

The Dortmund striker will be available for around £65m next summer when a release clause in his contract kicks in.

PSG had hoped that a significantly larger offer this month would persuade BVB to cash in on their most prized asset.

But Dortmund continue to insist Haaland is going nowhere until 2022, a stance they have maintained throughout the summer.

Even an offer of £173m, the figure PSG were rumoured to be willing to spend on the 21-year-old, would not be enough to change BVB's mind.

“We are a football club, not a bank! Our position is very clear and did not change," Dortmund director Michael Zorc told Kicker.

"I assume that we will now be confronted with wild rumours for another two days. Our position is clear, I don't need to play the parrot all the time."

It is a definitive statement from Zorc, who has repeatedly told reporters this summer that the club's plans for 2021/22 feature Haaland.

Dortmund sold Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for £73m and are under no financial pressure to part with his erstwhile team-mate.

And as Zorc himself stated, Dortmund are a football club - and football clubs of their size want to challenge for trophies.

With Haaland leading the line, who's to say BVB cannot win the Bundesliga or the Champions League this season?

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best Premier League signings this summer

TRANSFERS 12 terrible free signings that didn't live up to their billing

PREMIER LEAGUE KITS Every home and away shirt released so far