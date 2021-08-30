Transfer news: PSG yet to respond to Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe offer

PSG are yet to respond to Real Madrid's final offer for Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The France international has informed his current employers that he wants to leave the club.

Mbappe is out of contract in 2022 and does not intend to sign fresh terms at the Parc des Princes.

Until recently PSG continued to insist it was a matter of time before the Frenchman agreed an extension.

Their signing of Lionel Messi at the start of this month appeared to boost their chances of retaining Mbappe.

But the 22-year-old remains steadfast in his determination to seek pastures new either this summer or next.

Despite the fact he will be available on a free transfer in 10 months' time, Real Madrid are determined to sign Mbappe before the window closes on Tuesday.

Los Blancos have already had two offers for the World Cup winner turned down by PSG.

Their latest bid is worth £146m plus £8.5m on add-ons, but the French giants have yet to respond.

Madrid are willing to wait until 5pm BST on Monday but will withdraw their interest if they have not heard back by then, reports Marca.

Mbappe did not look too distracted by the transfer talk on Sunday night.

The former Monaco forward was the man of the match as PSG beat Reims 2-0, although his performance was overshadowed by Lionel Messi's debut from the bench.

Perhaps that is the crux of why Mbappe is so keen to join Madrid. At the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, he would be the undoubted star. At the Parc des Princes he has to vie with Messi and Neymar for the limelight.

Mbappe also idolised Cristiano Ronaldo as a kid and says he has always dreamed of playing for Madrid.

It would make little economic sense for PSG to turn down such a gargantuan offer for a soon-to-be free agent. But as we have seen in the past, PSG operate in a different financial world to the rest of us.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best Premier League signings this summer

TRANSFERS 12 terrible free signings that didn't live up to their billing

PREMIER LEAGUE KITS Every home and away shirt released so far