Transfer news: Manchester United and Manchester City both keen on Alex Isak

Manchester United and Manchester City could go head-to-head for the signing of Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The Sweden international has emerged as a target for both Manchester clubs thanks to his excellent form for club and country.

Isak impressed at Euro 2020 in the summer after scoring 17 goals in La Liga last term.

He has yet to find the back of the net in Spain's top flight in 2021/22, but he has helped Real Sociedad to the top of the table.

Isak is under contract until 2026 but la Real will be powerless to resist if his £76m release clause is triggered.

According to Fichajes, United and City are at the front of the queue for the forward's signature.

Both clubs admire the 22-year-old and believe he could be a long-term option up front.

United are beginning to plan for life after Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, who are both coming towards the end of their careers.

Cavani could leave Old Trafford when his contract expires next summer, while Ronaldo will turn 37 in February.

As for City, their failure to replace Sergio Aguero means there is a vacancy at the top of the pitch.

Isak is not an out-and-out centre-forward, but his touch and link-up play would no doubt be appreciated by Pep Guardiola.

City are also credited with an interest in Robert Lewandowski, but Isak features prominently on their list of targets.

Both Manchester clubs would be able to pay the £76m buy-out clause, and there is even a possibility that Sociedad could accept a lower bid.

United and City could begin putting the feelers out to Isak's agent, but a January move is highly unlikely.

The Swede has also been linked with Arsenal and Real Madrid in the past, and other clubs could yet enter the race to sign him.

As things stand, though, Manchester looks the likeliest destination for Isak, who will be fully focused on Real Sociedad's top-four challenge for now.

