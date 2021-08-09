Transfer news: Real Madrid hope Lionel Messi move will help them sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid hope that Lionel Messi's move to PSG will boost their chances of signing Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The Argentina international is set to sign a two-year deal with the French giants in the coming days.

Messi has been a free agent since June 30 and Barcelona have now admitted defeat in their attempt to retain the services of their greatest ever player while also meeting La Liga's financial regulations.

Messi's arrival at the Parc des Princes will allow Mauricio Pochettino to field a star-studded front three, with Neymar and Mbappe alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

PSG also believe the signing of Messi will convince Mbappe to sign a new deal with the club.

The France international is out of contract in 2022 and has so far resisted his employers' attempt to tie him down to fresh terms.

Real Madrid are among the clubs who have been watching the situation closely in recent months.

And Marca reports that the Spanish giants hope that Messi's arrival in Paris will push Mbappe closer to the exit door.

For a start, PSG could struggle to comply with UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations if they hand the Frenchman a bumper new deal.

Mbappe will expect a pay rise if he is to commit his future to PSG, but the club's number-crunches may have to work overtime to make any contract financially viable.

And Mbappe may be ready to join a club like Madrid where he would be the main star, rather than sharing the limelight with Messi.

In addition, the former Monaco forward idolised Cristiano Ronaldo as a kid and is said to have long dreamed of playing for los Blancos.

On the other hand, perhaps the arrival of Messi will indeed persuade Mbappe to stay at a club seemingly on the up.

PSG will certainly hope that is the case, as they prepare to turn their attention back towards the Frenchman.

