United to assess Rooney ahead of Spurs clash

The England international was unavailable for the champions' 1-0 triumph at Norwich City on Saturday due to a groin problem.

Rooney did not take part in training on Tuesday, but Moyes did not rule the 28-year-old out of the clash with Tim Sherwood's men at Old Trafford.

"We need to wait and see," the Scot said. "He didn't train today so we'll assess him tomorrow and see how he is."

Meanwhile, Moyes ruled out any hope of a return for fellow forward Robin van Persie, who has been unavailable since picking up a thigh injury against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on December 10.

He added: "Van Persie is not quite ready yet, but hopefully he's not too far away."

United have reinvigorated their title hopes with four straight victories in the Premier League, but face a Tottenham side that have also shown signs of improvement under new head coach Sherwood.

And Moyes believes the White Hart Lane outfit will prove a difficult prospect, regardless of who is in the opposite dugout.

"Tottenham have always been difficult opponents no matter who the manager has been," he continued.

"They have a really good side, spend well and always try to reward the manager with the players required. Tottenham have either been in the Champions League or pushing for it and have always been a good, strong team."