United will be busy in the transfer market - Wenger

Manchester United are already "very active" in the transfer market, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

United boss Louis Van Gaal has already captured the signature of PSV winger Memphis Depay earlier this month, but Wenger believes the Old Trafford transfer activity won't end there.

Speaking ahead of his side's visit to United on Sunday, Wenger said: "It looks to me that they are on the market because every player I am offered I am told Man United is on the case as well.

"It looks like they are very active and you expect them to come back with some strong buys.

"But they already have a very strong squad. If you look at their squad it is top quality already."

Wenger ruled out the possibility of making any additions to his squad while there are still games to play, adding: "We will start at the end of the season."