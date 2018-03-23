Uruguay 2 Czech Republic 0: Suarez scores 50th international goal
Uruguay will face Wales in the China Cup final after Luis Suarez scored his 50th international goal in a win over Czech Republic.
The Barcelona forward - Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer - netted the opener from the spot in Nanning after being brought down in the box by goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka just 10 minutes into the contest.
Edinson Cavani added a second eight minutes before half-time with a superbly struck overhead kick, although there was some suspicion of offside against the Paris Saint-Germain frontman.
The result earns Uruguay a meeting with Wales in Monday's final, following a 6-0 triumph for the Euro 2016 semi-finalists over hosts China on Thursday in Ryan Giggs' first game in charge.
Czech Republic will face China in a third-place play-off earlier on the same day.
