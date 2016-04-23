Van Gaal has discussed United future with board

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says he has discussed his future with the board but is not prepared to do so with the media.

Van Gaal has been under pressure following a below-par second season at Old Trafford, with United four points off adrift of a Champions League qualification place with four games remaining.

But the Dutchman was provided with some cause for celebration as Anthony Martial's stoppage-time winner ensured a 2-1 FA Cup semi-final victory over Everton at Wembley on Saturday.

Despite United's progress in that competition, there is widespread speculation Van Gaal will leave the club at the end of the campaign, with Jose Mourinho touted as a potential successor.

Asked about his future Van Gaal told a post-match media conference: "I'm not looking beyond this competition.

"We live with pressure. For the future I have discussed that with my board and not with you."

Martial's coolly taken winner came after Chris Smalling's own-goal had cancelled out Marouane Fellaini's opener, with Romelu Lukaku seeing a penalty saved by United goalkeeper David de Gea prior to Everton's leveller.

On Martial, Van Gaal added: "He can do much better because I see still a lot of things he can improve on and he shall improve because only by training and playing can you improve.

"But also when you are playing at a higher level you improve also. When you are older you know all the things shall happen again. Then you have experience and can decide much better in the same situations as before.

"I don't think he is a striker, he is more a wing player. But maybe in the future [he could be a striker].

"But I don't think so. He's another type of striker than Ruud van Nistelrooy or other examples of Manchester United strikers."