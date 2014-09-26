Van Persie 'wants to play with Rooney and Falcao'

Falcao's deadline-day arrival on a season-long loan from Monaco left coach Louis van Gaal with an embarrassment of riches in the final third.

And while Van Gaal is yet to find the right mix between the trio - who all started Sunday's shock 5-3 loss at Leicester City - Van Persie insists they can all play at the same time, and work well.

"We want to play together," Van Persie told Fox Sports News.

"We are constantly talking to each other [on] how we can improve our game together. Because everyone feels that we are together that we are stronger.

"It's quite interesting to see one of those conversations because we all have the target. We want to win games. We want to share success.

"I don't think we have a confidence issue if I'm really honest."

Van Persie also re-iterated his faith in Van Gaal - despite United winning just one of their first six matches in all competitions this season.

The pair worked together when Van Gaal was in charge of Netherlands and the striker is convinced he can handle the pressures that come with the top job at Old Trafford.

"I think his numbers speak for itself," he added.

"He has succeeded everywhere he has managed. Everyone believes in his philosophy as well.

"If you look at the players we have now, the staff we have, the stadium, the fans - if you add all those things up, I'm very confident for the future."

Manchester United next host West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday.