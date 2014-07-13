Vidal relaxed over his future at Juventus

Vidal has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford this close-season, with new United boss Louis van Gaal reportedly keen to take the Chile international to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is an integral part of the Juve team who have won three successive Serie A titles since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in July 2011.

Juve are sure to want to keep Vidal in Turin, but the player himself - who helped his country reach the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup last month - appears to be keeping his options open.

"I've heard about the rumours, but I haven't spoken more about this subject," Vidal told La Tercera in his homeland.

"I'm enjoying my holidays, and when I return to Italy I'll see what happens.

"I'm very calm, but anyone would love to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world."