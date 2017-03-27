Video: Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham scores brilliant goal in England U21 training
In under 30 seconds, Bristol City's Abraham showed once again why he's one of country's hottest prospects.
Abraham has produced a number of eye-catching performances for the Championship side this season, having already scored 22 goals in 40 appearances aged 19.
But it's not only second-tier defenders who Abraham is making a mockery of. As England's under-21 squad prepared to face Denmark on Monday night, the teenager showed off his exceptional dribbling and finishing skills in a training session.
Just try doing this in a game, sunshine.
One from training today last game against Denmark tomorrowpic.twitter.com/WM87kfuCyr
— Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) March 26, 2017
