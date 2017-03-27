Video: Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham scores brilliant goal in England U21 training

Abraham has produced a number of eye-catching performances for the Championship side this season, having already scored 22 goals in 40 appearances aged 19.

But it's not only second-tier defenders who Abraham is making a mockery of. As England's under-21 squad prepared to face Denmark on Monday night, the teenager showed off his exceptional dribbling and finishing skills in a training session.

Just try doing this in a game, sunshine.

One from training today last game against Denmark tomorrowpic.twitter.com/WM87kfuCyr

— Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) March 26, 2017

