Video: Emmanuel Adebayor's nephew scores straight from kick-off for Atlanta Silverbacks

Atlanta Silverbacks thrashed United Bantams 4-1 in the first round of the US Open Cup on Wednesday night.

After a brace from Abraham Lansana and Deon McCaulay put Atlanta 3-0 up, Leandro Brown pulled a goal back in the 79th minute for the visitors.

But with the Silverbacks still holding a comfortable two-goal lead, forward Alex Harlley immediately decided to try an audacious effort from the restart.

As soon as the referee blew his whistle to get the game back under way, the 24-year-old smashed an effort towards goal which sailed over the goalkeeper, in off the bar and into the net.

Any hopes the Bantams had of getting back into the game were well and truly crushed by the spectacular strike from Adebayor's nephew.

Take a look at AlexNyarko Harlley's unbelievable goal against @scunitedbantams! #WeAreAtlanta#PoundYourChest@espn@SportsCenter#SCtop10pic.twitter.com/Zd20ZVuWiF

— Atlanta Silverbacks (@ATLSilverbacks) May 11, 2017

