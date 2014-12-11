Vidic agent rubbishes talk of Man United return

The former Serbia international moved to San Siro in the close-season following nine trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.

Vidic has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Inter so far this season, although he is yet to consistently put in the commanding performances so often seen in his days at United.

Rumours have recently surfaced that the 33-year-old could be in line for a move back to United, but Silvano Martina, the player's representative, has categorically denied such claims.

"Not at all, they are all lies," he told Calciomercato.com. "Vidic has a three-year deal with Inter and does not move from Milan.

"It's almost useless the nonsense that is spread out and I do not see a reason for him to be linked to other teams.

"There was little respect towards my client from the press.

"As soon as the Nerazzurri lost a few games, the press did not think twice to attack Vidic and point to him as the sole culprit.

"I repeat: he does not move from Inter."