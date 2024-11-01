Vinicius Junior alerts Premier League giants by rejecting contract: report

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs keeping tabs on contract negotiations between Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid after the Brazilian chose not to sign the latest offer from his club.

Real Madrid rallied around their man by boycotting this week’s Ballon d’Or ceremony when they got wind of the fact that Manchester City’s Rodri would be named the world’s best player ahead of him, but the parties have not been able to agree terms to renew the contract Vini Jr signed last October.

Ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia is the player’s most powerful bargaining chip but the big names in the Premier League are unlikely to pass up any chance to take advantage if a player of Vini Jr’s standing should become unexpectedly available.

Ballon d’Or or not, Vinicius Junior is wanted and he knows it

Vini Jr might be disgruntled at only being regarded as the second-best footballer on the planet but his medal haul at 24 years old is beyond question. He’s a triple La Liga champion and a two-time Champions League winner and has been instrumental in Real Madrid’s recent successes.

The representatives of his club are negotiating with one of the world’s most exciting and most marketable players as well as a proven winner. These are the exact characteristics the likes of Man United and Chelsea would see as a worthwhile investment.

Vini Jr’s individual excellence has been rewarded too. He was named in the Champions League Team of the Season for the last three years, winning the Player of the Season award in 2023-24.

He’s been one of the most progressive and dangerous players in Europe consistently in the last five years, causing havoc for defenders in Spain and on the continent with the speed, imagination and trickery that have made him a household name all over the world.

Real Madrid sit in second place in La Liga after eleven games in 2024-25. They’re six points behind Barcelona having dropped too many in drawn games in which their formidable attack have fleetingly looked unstoppable. Last weekend’s defeat against Barcelona, a statement win for the league leaders, leaves the champions with a challenging road ahead.

Carlo Ancelotti will need his biggest star of all to shine to his fullest if they’re to catch up with their great rivals. The distraction of individual award snubs and an uncertain long-term future can’t be allowed to dull Vini Jr’s impact.

Vini Jr’s immediate focus is back on his football. Real Madrid’s visit to Valencia this weekend has been postponed because of the tragic events in the region.

Real Madrid take on AC Milan in mouthwatering Champions League action on Tuesday. Both are currently outside the top eight in the league phase table.