Real Madrid ready to SACK Carlo Ancelotti after Barcelona humiliation: report

Real Madrid are reported to have already sounded out their ideal managerial replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

The iconic Italian has been at the club since 2021 - previously between 2013 and 2015 in his first spell - and helped the Spanish giants win two La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns since his return.

But news has hit the headlines over his future, after his side was dramatically beaten 4-0 by Barcelona on Saturday, with stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr unable to stop the rot as Hansi Flick's side ran riot.

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez is already sounding out potential Carlo Ancelotti replacements

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Ancelotti had been rumoured to be on the move back in 2023 when news circulated that the Brazilian national team wished to employ him ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

But according to reports from Spanish outlet Sport, Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, is ‘angry’ at how Ancelotti has navigated the early stages of the season.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The report further states how Real Madrid is already beginning to conjure up plans to bring Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso to the club in the not-so-distant future.

Perez has already set about appointing Alonso - who via a clause in his contract with Leverkusen - can ‘leave unilaterally from the summer of (2025) onwards.’

Manchester City are another side who are said to be keen on employing the German coach, should popular boss Pep Guardiola decide his time is up at the Etihad Stadium.

It remains to be seen just what lies ahead for the former Liverpool midfield, who remains as one of the hottest young coaches in the game.

In FourFourTwo's view, Alonso is destined for a big job at some point and the lure of managing Real Madrid could be too much to handle, especially given he played for the club from 2009-2014.

Links with Manchester City have been tedious - who return to Premier League action against Bournemouth on Saturday - but he has already snubbed one English team's advances, so could that be an early indicator of his thinking?